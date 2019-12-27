IMPACT: BJP Raises Assam Congress Neta's Infiltration Admission, Slams Vote-bank Politics

Raising Republic TV's newsbreak, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Friday slammed the Congress for encouraging infiltration in Assam. Referring to former Gauhati MP Kirip Chaliha's admission on Republic TV's Debate with Arnab Goswami, he said that the Assam government had previously 'supported infiltration for political gains'. He added that 'vote bank politics' was the reason for their opposition to the National population register (NPR).

BJP raises newsbreak on Cong admission

"Illegal immigrants is a political issue to Congress, sheltering infiltrators is their job. This is not said by me, but by former Assam MP Kirip Chaliha who said that the former CM Hiteshwar Saikia encouraged infiltration for vote bank politics. They (Congress) have always felt that these infiltrators will come and vote for them, hence they are against NPR," he said at a BJP press conference.

ON INFILTRATION: Congress leader admits 'Assam CM Saikia compromised for politics'

Congress: CM compromised for politics

Earlier on Thursday, Chaliha stated that the state's former CM Hiteswar Saikia had compromised due to political intentions in 1994, thus resulting in increased Bangladeshi infiltration into the state. Chaliha had stated that while he did not quit the party, he did oppose the then-CM during the Assam Movement against foreigners. This comment comes between the faceoff between BJP and Congress over detention centres in Assam.

"I did not quit the party. I opposed him (Hiteshwar Saikia). He was compromising because of political intentions," he said, when by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked if the Congress stopped the Bangladeshi infiltration in the state. The party has since then distanced itself from Chaliha, stating 'He is working for BJP'.

WATCH: Fmr Assam CM Tarun Gogoi admits ‘We built detention centres'; Any response, Rahul?

Gogoi: 'We built detention centre under HC orders'

Previously, conceding that detention centres were first constructed by the UPA government, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said that the centres were first built in Assam under High Court's orders for detaining declared foreigners. He added that the BJP government too allocated Rs. 46.41 crores in funds to construct the bigger detention centre in Goalpara to house 3000 inmates. He said that as that the 'foreigners' were needed to be housed somewhere as Bangladesh was not accepting genuine foreigners then. He has since then shifted the blame to BJP asking 'Why did they not stop infiltrators?'

BJP shows proof of 'Detention centres from 2011', counters Rahul Gandhi's claims on Assam

Detention centres debate

The politics around detention centres started after PM Modi said that there were no detention centres in Assam set up by his government. This was countered by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who shared a news clip showing the detention centre in Assam's Goalpara stating that the Home Ministry in 2018 had sanctioned Rs. 46.41 crores to construct it, which has allegedly been 70% completed. The BJP countered this stating that the UPA government's Ministry of Home Affairs had admitted in 2011 that three detention camps were opened in Assam - Gaolpara, Kokrajhar, and Silchar where 362 people have been detained in these detention camps.

BJP's Amit Malviya dares Rahul Gandhi to experience life in a ‘detention centre’ abroad