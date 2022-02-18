After a special court sentenced 38 of the 49 convicted to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a press conference to provide details on the verdict and said that India has given a strong message to the terror groups that aim to destroy peace in the country. BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have proved their intent to take India forward in line with a policy of zero tolerance to terrorism policy.

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said, "PM Modi and Amit Shah have always worked to take the country forward following the zero tolerance against terrorism policy. A special investigation team was made to investigate the case and today on behalf of the country we thank the team".

He informed, "PM Modi's life was at risk when the blast occurred. Terrorists had targeted Narendra Modi who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat. But, he prioritized his responsibility as PM to ensure justice to the families who lost their loved ones in the blast".

"It's a strong message to those groups who intend to destroy the peace of the country that they will be hanged to death", BJP leader stated.

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case verdict

A special court designated for the speedy trial of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts cases on Friday sentenced 38 of the 49 convicted to death while the eleven others were sentenced to life in jail. According to the defence lawyers, this is the highest number of convicts to be sentenced to death in a single case in India’s legal history.

The sentence for the 38 convicted was awarded under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 10 and 16 (1) (a) (b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed for each of the three offences on each of the 38.

Under IPC Section 302 and UAPA Sections 10 and 16 (1) (a) (b), the 11 others were sent to life in jail and a penalty of Rs 25,000 each was also imposed on them.

56 people had died and over 240 had been injured in the 21 blasts that engulfed Gujarat's capital in 2008, with similar blasts also taking place in Karnataka within the same timeframe.

