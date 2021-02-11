'BJP Raising Funds For UP Polls, Not Ram Temple': Ex-ally Rajbhar Alleges Scam; Gets Reply

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar raised grave allegations against the BJP, accusing it of raising funds for the next Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on the pretext of donations to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Rajbhar leveled the allegations without any proof, which was dismissed by the BJP as one of his “absurd” statements.

"For the construction of Ram temple, several donations up to Rs 100 crore each have been made. How much will be spent on the construction of the temple? The BJP is collecting donations for the next assembly polls in the name of temple construction. A scam of Rs 1,400 crore has been done in the name of Ram temple," Rajbhar said on Tuesday.

Reacting to the SBSP leader’s allegation, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Rajhbar is known for his absurd statements. It is only to make a space in the media. His statements will not be supported even by the community which he claims to represent. All Hindus and non-Hindus are contributing to the construction of Ram temple, and by terming it as a scam, he is hurting their sentiments," he added.

Rajbhar alleges communal politics in UP

Rajbhar, who is a former ally of the BJP in UP and has been a Cabinet Minister in Yogi Adityanath government, also accused the state government of doing communal politics by treating a gangster-turned-politician of other community differently. Questioning the actions taken against BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and former MP Atiq Ahmad, Rajbhar said the state government is playing "Hindu-Muslim" politics.

"There are 15 cases against Ansari, but mafia-turned-politician Brijesh Singh has 105 cases lodged against him and Dhananjay Singh and Abhay Singh have over 100 cases each. Why no action is being taken against them? Why is the government taking actions only seeing Ansari and Ahmad?" the SBSP chief asked.

Countering the allegation, Tripathi said, "Rajbhar intends to side with those parties that judge criminals by their caste and religion in their regimes. The Adityanath government does not judge criminals by their religion and initiates strict action irrespective of their background," he said.

