BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot Tests COVID-19 Positive

Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, on Sunday, informed that he has tested COVID-19 positive. The BJP leader affirmed that he is fine and urged all those who have come in contact with him to get isolated. Gehlot had taken the test after he experienced initial symptoms of the disease.

"On experiencing initial symptoms of Corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Rajendra Gehlot (@Rajendra_Gehlot) August 16, 2020

Gehlot was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in June 2020.

Karnataka Health Minister discharged

In another update, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has been discharged after he recovered from COVID. The Health Minister, who has been at the helm of the State's battle against Coronavirus, took the test on Sunday after he experienced symptoms of flu. Taking to Twitter, Sriramulu informed that he has been admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment.

"All those who have been in contact with me recently are requested to take precautionary measures," Sriramulu tweeted on last Sunday.

