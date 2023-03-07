BJP Raps Rahul Gandhi For Sharing Stage With Pakistani During Anti-India Rant At Cambridge

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, March 6 hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for sharing the stage with a Pakistani at the prestigious University of Cambridge where he delivered controversial remarks and raised questions over India's democracy.

Gandhi shared the stage with Kamal Munir, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge and Professor of Strategy and Policy at Cambridge Judge Business School. Munir introduced the Congress leader to the Cambridge MBA student audience as a member of a "long lineage of global leaders".

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi for sharing the stage with a Pakistani while "undermining India and its institutions". He asked the grand old party to clarify its stand.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said, "Not only was Rahul Gandhi demanding foreign intervention into India & attacking our sovereignty on foreign soil but look at this now! Apparently he was sharing stage with Kamal Munir a Pakistani while he was undermining India & Indian institutions Shocking ! Congress must clarify on this."

During his Cambridge speech, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Indian democracy is under attack and many politicians, including him, are under surveillance.

The Wayanad MP also insulted the Pulwama attack martyrs by calling the terrorist a 'Car Bomber' suggesting that it was a car blast and not a terrorist attack. At the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA) event, Gandhi also backed BBC and alleged that the tax survey was an example of the "suppression of voice across the country”.

"The reason the (Bharat Jodo) yatra became necessary is that the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack... The media, the institutional frameworks, the judiciary, Parliament is all under attack and we were finding it very difficult to put the voice of the people through the normal channels," he had said.

The BJP has accused Gandhi of denigrating India on foreign land and asked if he was working as an agent on the payroll of an agency to bring down the nation.