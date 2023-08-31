BJP Rattled, Never Expected So Many Parties To Come Together: Congress's Milind Deora

Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting here, saying the saffron party was "rattled" as it never expected so many parties from numerous states to come together.

Deora, who is working closely in organising the Mumbai meeting of the opposition alliance taking place on Thursday and Friday, said he was hopeful that there will be an expansion of the bloc.

"I am sure that everyone wants to strengthen the Constitution. To strengthen the Constitution of India, that is the main aim for which these parties have come together," the former Union minister told PTI at the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

"Other details will come out in the days to come and in the press conference on Friday. Every party is united to make this I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting a success in Mumbai. I believe if the Mumbai meeting is a success which it will be, the I.N.D.I.A alliance will be a success and if the I.N.D.I.A alliance is a success, India's Constitution will be strengthened. If the Constitution is strengthened, India is strengthened," he said.

Asked about BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's remarks that this 'musical chair' between the opposition parties doesn't need any explanation, Deora said, "I think it is expected that the BJP will criticise. So many parties from so many states who BJP never thought would come together, have come together. It has obviously rattled them."

On whether there will be an expansion of the bloc, he said, "I can't say that but I am hopeful that there will be an expansion." Deora said that with each meeting there is some evolution and progress happening.

As many as 63 representatives from at least 27 political parties will attend the two-day conclave of the opposition INDIA bloc here on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the crucial third round of discussions, the alliance on Wednesday exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces, unlike the BJP.