BJP Reacts To Akhilesh Yadav's 'free To Leave' Advice To Shivpal; 'SP Not Trustworthy'

After Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party reprimanded Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party reacted by saying that their 'character is such' on Saturday. In an exclusive with Republic TV, BJP's spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi highlighted how the SP has a trend of shaking hands with the parties, allying with them and then shooing them away.

In a letter written in Hindi, that was CC'ed to Shivpal Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party stated, "Shivpal Ji, if you think you will get more respect anywhere else, then you have the freedom to go there."

Tripathi, who is the spokesperson for the BJP for Uttar Pradesh, said, "First, they allied with Congress, then parted ways with the party, then they tried riding on the elephant (the symbol of Bahujan Samaj Party), but did not like the elephant as the partner. Now, it is Shivpal Singh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. This is the character of the party, they are not trustworthy. The person who betrayed his father, how can we expect him to stay with his allies."

Shivpal-Akhilesh feud

In 2017, unhappy with his declining status in the SP under Akhilesh, Shivpal Singh left the party. In 2018, he had come up with his own party-the PSPL and had even fought elections against the SP. However, right ahead of the 2022 elections, Akhilesh paid a visit to Shivpal and convinced an alliance. Shivpal had contested the recent state polls on the bicycle symbol and had even won the Jaswantnagar seat for the party. However, when Shivpal was not invited by Akhilesh to the meeting of newly elected SP MLAs on March 26, the distance between the duo started widening once again.

The divide became more evident than ever when right ahead of the Presidential elections, Shivpal, in a letter to Akhilesh, had questioned his support to Yashwant Singh, the joint opposition face, who eventually lost to NDA's Droupadi Murmu by a large margin. In the letter, Shivpal Yadav highlighted how Yashwant Sinha is the same person, who insulted the 'Guardian of the Samajwadi Party, the medium of the inspiration and zeal' of the party workers Mulayam Singh Yadav by calling him an agent of Pakistan's spy agency-- Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).