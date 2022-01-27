BJP Reacts To 'alcohol In Supermarket' Policy; 'won't Let Maharashtra Be Madya Rashtra'

After the Maharashtra government's decision to allow liquor sale in supermarkets, kirana stores, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that they won't let the state become 'Madya Rashtra'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis highlighted how during the pandemic when schools and colleges, as well as religious places like temples, were shut, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government kept the liquor shops open. He also highlighted that at a time when the price of basic amenities like petrol were soaring, the price of liquor was dipping.

"And now the sale of wine from supermarkets/Kirana shops! We won’t allow Maharashtra to become ‘Madya’Rashtra," Fadnavis wrote on Twitter.

➡️ No relief on Petrol-Diesel,but liquor made cheaper

➡️ Decisions to issue new liquor license

➡️ Schools-Temples closed but wine shops were open

➡️ Liquor ban lifted

➡️ And now sale of wine from super markets/kirana shops!



Maharashtra approves the sale of alcoholic beverages in supermarkets

In a big decision, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that wine will now be available in every supermarket in Maharashtra. Based on the new liquor policy, the sale of wine bottles will be permitted through grocery shops and departmental stores in the state. Earlier sale of wine was allowed only through liquor stores.

Speaking to reporters, NCP Minister Nawab Malik informed that the decision had been taken to promote brands of small and medium wineries, NCP Minister Nawab Malik informed.

"To increase the motivation of fruit-based wineries, 10 years of GST was exempted, a policy which was implemented in the state and wineries increased in number. The profits of the farmers also increased. To help promote the brands of small and medium wineries, supermarkets with an area of more than 1000 square feet will be allowed to sell their products in a stall/showcase. This permission will be given based on a discussion in the cabinet meeting," Nawab Malik said.