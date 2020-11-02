BJP Reacts To Alleged Scam In Gandhi Family-owned Trust, Says 'will Not Be Spared'

After rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh alleged a scam in the functioning of Gandhi family-owned Kamla Nehru Educational Society, the BJP responded to the allegations assuring strict action against the 'serial land grabbers'.

While speaking to Republic TV, BJP Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, "The first family of the Congress party appears to be a serial offender on matters of land. This is not something new that has happened. It was the son-in-law who was leading the front. For 46 years there was a girls college that was supposed to come up in that location, nothing happened. Some people are staying there, there are shops and now they have been served notices."

"The reality is that they are serial land grabbers. They have used this officially to grab land, and change use from time to time. There was supposed to a girls college, nothing happened. The BJP government is examining things, even the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is being looked into. We are not a Banana Republic that we can put anyone in jail, things are being looked into. The matter will be taken into inquiry in Uttar Pradesh. Action will follow. The BJP will not spare these serial land grabbers" he added.

Rebel Congress MLA exposes alleged scam

In a big development on Monday, rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the functioning of Kamla Nehru Educational Society. Set up in 1976, the aforesaid trust is reportedly closely linked with the Gandhi family. In a letter addressed to Rajendra Pal Singh, the DG of Economic Offences Wing, UP Police, she mentioned that the style of functioning of the Kamala Nehru Education Society has not been satisfactory since the last few years.

Moreover, she claimed that several irregularities have been found in the professional and financial activities of the trust. According to her, the trust had not used the land which was acquired for educating girls decades earlier. Singh added that the aforesaid trust was in the process of selling this land for crores of rupees. Terming it as a "bogus society", she accused the Kamla Nehru Education Society of harassing the common person. In a dig at the Congress leadership, the rebel legislator alleged that her party colleagues shied away from maintaining transparency in their own family-run societies while questioning the PM CARES Fund.

