BJP Reacts To Chidambaram's Common Candidate Pitch: The More They Unite...

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called the Opposition "a group of corrupt people who have looted the country," after Congress leader P Chidambaram said the goal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be to have one candidate against the BJP is most constituencies. Chidambaram, speaking to the media, said it might be possible for the Opposition to have one candidate against BJP in up to 450 constituencies, and hoped that the meeting in Patna in June with fetch results.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "We need to understand what opposition actually is. It is a group of corrupt people who have looted the country. They are the people who have gone to jail due to corruption and are now being asked about the same. The more they try to unite, the more people will become aware and support PM Modi."

He added, "Arvind Kejriwal earlier used to abuse them. and today he is only standing with these corrupt people. He used to call Lalu Ji a big cheater, today he is going to stand in front in the opposition meeting in Patna. These people ask for votes in the name of corruption and then later get involved in it themselves. Therefore this opposition unity will not serve any purpose."

What did Chidambaram say?

The scathing attack by Sirsa comes after Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday stated the party line is to constitute a common front against the BJP. He also spoke about the scenario of all the non-BJP parties coming together against the saffron party and said it is possible to field a common candidate against BJP in about 450 seats across the country.

He also said that it could happen soon as a meeting is also scheduled in Patna on June 12.

When the Congress leader was being asked about the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said, "I can’t speak about Lok Sabha strategy but I can tell you that the party line so far is all the non-BJP Opposition parties must get together, in my view it is possible that in 450 seats we can field one common candidate against the BJP. But that is an aspiration. Parties are meeting in Patna on June 12. It is a work in progress. It will happen but it will take some time."

Big Oppn meet on June 12

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of all opposition parties on June 12 in an attempt to put forward a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nitish Kumar recently met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on May 22. Later, it was announced by BJP that a meeting of all opposition parties will soon take place.

Kumar has also been meeting several regional leaders in many states and also extended his support in the latter’s fight against the Centre in connection with the Delhi ordinance.