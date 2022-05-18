BJP Reacts To Hardik Patel's Exit From Cong: 'Not Only Him, But Others Also Suffocating'

Reacting to Hardik Patel's exit from Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash VIjayvargiya said that not only the Patidar leader but also others in the grand old party are suffocating.

"They opposed everything, including CAA and other laws. Should they stay in the country? The politics of opposing is not constructive politics. Not only Hardik Patel, but others in the Congress are also suffocating," Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Hardik Patel resigns from Congress ahead of Gujarat elections

Hardik Patel quit Congress on Wednesday, claiming that top leaders of the party were not serious and were more interested in chicken sandwiches for them.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the 28-year-old accused party leadership of behaving as if they hated Gujarat and its people. He said that he was resigning as the state Congress Working chief and from primary membership.

Expressing his disappointment, Patel said that party workers like him travelled 500-600 kilometres to attend party meetings and discuss issues, only to find that leaders were preoccupied with ensuring that senior leaders from Delhi had their chicken sandwiches on time.

Describing Congress' senior leadership's lack of seriousness about issues, Patel said, "Whenever I tried to draw the attention of party leaders towards pressing issues of Gujarat, it seemed they were more focused on their mobile phone screens and other things."

Congress accuses BJP of conspiracy

Meanwhile, Congress has targeted the BJP claiming that it is a conspiracy that led to the resignation of Hardik Patel. Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said that Patel is now the puppet of the saffron party.

"The people of Gujarat are against the BJP government that is why the party is scared and frustrated and now they are using such tactics to break Congress. However, Hardik Patel leaving Congress won't matter to the party", he added.