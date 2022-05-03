In a major development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been spotted at a nightclub abroad amid rising tensions in Rajasthan. Hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub in Kathmandu.

Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now come forward to slam the Congress Party leader and has called him a ‘part-time politician’ and a ‘full-time tourist’. Reacting to the video of Rahul Gandhi partying that surfaced online, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that ‘such things’ would keep on happening until he is let to be a tourist. Calling Rahul Gandhi ‘Pappu’, Naqvi while speaking to the media said that the Congress leader was a tourist. “Pappu does full-time tourism. Such things will keep happening until Pappu does full-time tourism,” he said.

BJP reacts to Rahul Gandhi's partying video

Meanwhile, BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Rahul Gandhi a ‘party time politician’ and accused him of being in ‘party mode’ after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician.” He further slammed the Congress leader for partying amid cases of violence being reported from the Congress-led Rajasthan. “We can see what is happening in Jodhpur. Despite the clashes in Jodhpur, Karauli violence, Rahul Gandhi is partying,” Poonawalla said.

'Whatever is happening in Rajasthan reflects communal disharmony. Despite all this, he is in "party mood". He was in party mode even after 26/11,' the BJP spokesperson said. Furthermore, he also tweeted images of Rahul from the party along with an old newspaper article carrying an article on him partying soon after the Mumbai attack. “Rajasthan burns but Rahul Gandhi prefers partying over his own party!! Not the first time .. Remember his party mode post 26/11,” he tweeted.

Rajasthan burns but RAHUL GANDHI prefers partying over his own party !! He tweets about various crisis in India but prefers bars over Bharat ke log!



Rahul is not even a part time politician but a party time politician !



Not the first time .. remember his party mode post 26/11 pic.twitter.com/745S5tNCoD — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 3, 2022

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress leader over the incident and he too mentioned Rahul’s infamous partying incident after the Mumbai terror attacks. Speaking on Republic TV, Amit Malviya said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t care about anything. When Mumbai was attacked, Rahul was partying. Rahul was partying after 26/11.”

He has no right to question the PM: RP Singh on Rahul Gandhi

BJP spokesperson RP Singh also launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi over the incident and accused him of ‘parting responsibility’. Slamming the Congress leader of accusing PM Modi in the past of travelling, Singh said that “He (Rahul) doesn’t have any right to question the PM. This is not the first time this has happened. At a key time, he does this. He always visits the US, Cambodia and other foreign nations. On another side the PM works round the clock for the nation,” Singh said. He further tweeted the video of Rahul at the nightclub and captioned it “Parting Responsibilities But Partying with Friends.”

Parting Responsibilities

But Partying with Friends.

Leader of @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/NshPHhaZ4R — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) May 3, 2022

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa called out Rahul Gandhi post the release of the controversial video and said that the Congress leader has ‘nothing to do’ with the country. “This is not the first time we have seen this. He is enjoying government perks, bungalows etc. He has nothing to do with the nation. He only enjoys parties and we should not expect anything from him,” Sirsa told Republic TV. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta also reacted to the video and said that Rahul Gandhi chooses to ignore violent incidents in Congress-led states. “Where the need arose, he didn't go there. If such type of incident happens in BJP ruled state he will visit there. But if anything happens in Congress rule state, he will keep silent,” Gupta said while speaking to Republic.

It is pertinent to note that Gandhi had gone abroad even as Congress was holding meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his possible induction into the party. His absence from India has drawn ire as fresh violence has erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Image: PTI/ FACEBOOK