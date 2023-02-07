BJP Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's 'shamless, Reckless' Remarks; Reminds 'You're Out On Bail'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Rahul Gandhi for his 'shameless, baseless and reckless' allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday, February 7. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Gandhi linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014.

In response, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, said, "Today, it is very important that we remind Mr. Rahul Gandhi of the entire murky, corrupt linkages of your family and the records of corruption of your government."

Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Rahul, his mother Sonia Gandhi, and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra were out on bail.

BJP exposes 'corrupt linkage' of Congress and Gandhi family

The MP referred to the National Herald case and the AgustaWestland scam case to attack the Gandhi family. The BJP leader further said, "The trust that is run in your father's name, the Rajiv Gandhi Trust, received funds from China---China embassy, as well as the Chinese government, gave funds. And because you were not satisfied with this, Mehul Choksi and Zakir Naik also gave the trust funds."

"Today, by listing all this, we just want to tell you how in the past years the Congress party and specifically the Gandhi family has indulged in and promoted those indulgent in corrupt practices," the former Union Minister added.

'You're troubled today because...'

The senior advocate further said the Congress was troubled, adding, "Today, when things are being manufactured in India when defense equipment are being manufactured in India, mobile is being manufactured, and very soon chips will also be manufactured...Then you are troubled."

He also highlighted the sharp contrast between the NDA and the UPA regime saying, "Your government is used to working on the basis of deal and corruption. And because there was no deal, Rafale was postponed at the cost of the prowess of the Indian Air Force." The Congress party is based on the twin pillars of corruption and protecting the corrupt, he added.