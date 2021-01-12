BJP Reacts To SC's Stay On Farm Laws; Haryana CM Khattar Welcomes SC-committee For Talks

Caught in a political dilemma over the farmers' protest and the Supreme Court's stay on the three Farm Laws, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, said that he welcomed the SC's decision to constitute a committee for resolving the current standoff between Centre and farmers. He also said that farmers must not hold a Republic Day tractor rally, as the issue was now nearing a conclusion. Khattar is facing a lot of heat from ally JJP over the farm laws and is scheduled to meet Amit Shah along with his deputy & JJP chief Dushyant Singh Chautala at 6:30 PM. All JJP MLAs are in Delhi at the moment.

Khattar: "Welcome SC's decision"

"The Supreme Court has given its decision, imposed a stay on the law made by the Central Government and constituted the committee, and that the matter should be resolved via this committee. While I believe that this bill is for the well-being of the farmers and many farmers are in support of this, but some farmers have also opposed these laws. So put an end to this process, I welcome the court's decision. I don't think anything wrong will happen on 26 Jan, it's an important national event. This issue is now heading to a conclusion, so there is no point in the Republic Day tractor rally," he said. When asked to comment on the farmers' refusal to participate in the SC-committee talks, he said, "I can't comment, but that should not happen."

SC stays Farm Laws

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three controversial farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. A key point of the hearing was that four top lawyers who had appeared for the farmers' groups and others in the hearing on Monday failed to appear, as the unions do not wish an SC intervention in the matter. The top court also issued a notice to farmers' unions on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. On the centre's assertion that Khalistani elements had infiltrated the farmers' protest, SC has also asked the government of India to file an affidavit on the same by Wednesday.

The four members of the SC committee to resolve the ongoing Centre-farmers standoff are -

Bhupinder Singh President, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist

Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute

Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan



Farmers don't want SC intervention

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, on the other hand, has stated that farmers are unhappy with the SC's order and that the farmer protests will continue till the laws are repealed by the government and MSP is made a law. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) added that the farmers will not participate in any court-ordered committee process and wishes to engage only with the Centre. Farmers have also stated that the Kisan Parade will be held at Delhi and all over the country in large numbers, without hampering the official Republic Day parade. Protests continue at Delhi borders for 48th consecutive day.

