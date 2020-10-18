BJP Reacts To Sena's Attack On Farooq, Says 'will You Question Congress' Support To Him'

After the Shiv Sena hit out at Farooq Abdullah asking the Centre to take strong action against him over his comments seeking China's intervention in J&K, BJP leader Ram Kadam slammed the Party for having 'double standards'. This comes after Congress, Shiv Sena's alliance partner in Maharashtra, openly supported the restoration of Article 370 in J&K welcoming the formation of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' formed by Abdullah and other mainstream Kashmiri politicians. "Will the same Sena question its alliance partner Congress which has a soft corner for Farooq Abdullah and his party?" asked Ram Kadam.

1/1 ..Double standards of the Shiv Sena exposed again. In Saamana, Shiv Sena has criticised Farooq Abdullah's remarks who had said that Article 370 will be reinstated in J&K with help of China. @OfficeofUT @rautsanjay61 — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) October 18, 2020

1/2 .. Sena calls it seditious which is correct but then will the same Sena question it's alliance partner Congress which has a soft corner for Farooq Abdullah and his party? @OfficeofUT @rautsanjay61 @ — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) October 18, 2020

Sena hits out at Farooq Abdullah

On Sunday, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut hit out at Farooq Abdullah via party mouthpiece Saamana saying that he must either apologise for his statements or the Centre should take action against him. "Farooq Abdullah has openly said that with the help of China they will restore Article 370. Abdullah should apologise to the nation unconditionally or the Centre should take the strongest action against him," he said.

"Farooq's statement is not only an election issue for Bihar or MP. It is outright anti-national and Home Minister has not responded to it. Now the question rises that Centre had put them in detention because they opposed the abrogation of 370 and now when they are out they are talking about seeking China's help at a time when tensions between Chinese soldiers and the Indian Army are high at the Ladakh border. Why is there no action on Farooq?" he asked.

Farooq openly calls for China's intervention in Kashmir

In a recent interview, the 82-year-old parliamentarian had criticised PM Modi for hosting Chinese President in Chennai and had added that China has not accepted the nullification of Article 370.

He had said that China had vowed to not stop till Article 370 was restored as it was an 'open issue'. He had expressed his hope that Kashmiris would get help from China's might and the articles - 370 & 35 A is restored. Similarly, he had also urged Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, as border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir.

