The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs of all the party-ruled states to Delhi next week to discuss the 2024 general elections, according to sources. The high-level meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Specifically, discussions will be held to win the 144 Lok Sabha seats lost by the party in the last parliamentary elections, sources said.

As a pre-cursor to the meeting to be chaired by the PM and HM, a strategising meet is also called on September 6, 4.30 PM to be attended by HM Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, Joint Secretary Organization V Satish along with cluster incharge of constituencies will be present, informed sources.

Strategy to regain 144 lost constituencies

The party has divided the lost 144 Lok Sabha seats in different clusters headed by senior ministers. Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Narendra Tomar, Sanjeev Balyan and Mahendra Pandey are amongst the 14-15 prominent ministers who were given charge of these clusters, said sources.

The ground situation of these seats will be studied in the reports filed by the cluster-in-charge, who were given a timeline of August 31 to prepare the same. The meeting will also chalk out a roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

HM Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda visit 144 seats

Both HM Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda had partially visited the 144 seats and the respective cluster-in charges were asked to maintain a report, based on which they would suggest recommendations to register a victory in those constituencies.

All the cluster in charge surveyed most of the allocated 144 constituencies and also prepared a report suggesting the steps to be taken for winning back the lost seats.

IMAGE: PTI