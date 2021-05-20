BJP Rebuffs Tejashwi Yadav's 'COVID Care Centre' Gesture, Questions RJD's Intent

BJP on Wednesday mocked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's gesture of converting his government residence in Patna to a COVID Care Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis. Writing on Twitter, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi questioned RJD on why Tejashwi's two sisters, who are doctors, had not served people during the pandemic period. Moreover, he contended that the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party would have taken permission from the state government before starting the hospital if it was seriously concerned about the welfare of the poor.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi noted, "A place does not become a hospital only by putting up beds in the absence of doctors, equipment and health workers". He added, "Instead of a government residence, Tejashwi Yadav should have converted one of the several illegally acquired houses in Patna into a COVID hospital where the poor can be treated for poor. Why didn't RJD open a hospital in 'Manjila Bhavan' gifted by Kanti Devi to Tejashwi Yadav in lieu of becoming a Minister or one of the 10 flats owned by Rabri Devi?"

तेजस्वी यादव के परिवार में दो बहनें एमबीबीएस डाक्टर हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में उनकी सेवाएँ क्यों नहीं ली गईं?

यदि राजद नेतृत्व में गरीबों की सेवा के लिए तत्परता और गंभीरता होती, तो अस्पताल शुरू करने के लिए पहले सरकार से अनुमति ली जाती और उसके मानकों का पालन किया जाता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 19, 2021

तेजस्वी प्रसाद यादव को सरकारी आवास के बजाय अवैध तरीके से पटना में अर्जित दर्जनों मकानों में से किसी को कोविड अस्पताल बनाना चाहिए था, जहां गरीबों का मुफ्त में इलाज होता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 19, 2021

Critical of the Nitish Kumar-led government's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly had recently sought permission so that MLAs can serve COVID-19 patients and their attendants by providing them relief materials, besides opening centres and community kitchens for them. At present, there are 58,611 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 6,07,420 patients have recovered and 4143 fatalities have been recorded. While a total of 75,48,700 persons have been inoculated in Bihar till now, 17,11,788 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

