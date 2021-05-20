Last Updated:

BJP Rebuffs Tejashwi Yadav's 'COVID Care Centre' Gesture, Questions RJD's Intent

BJP on Wednesday mocked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's gesture of converting his government residence in Patna to a COVID Care Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Written By
Akhil Oka
BJP, Tejashwi Yadav

Image: ANI/PTI


BJP on Wednesday mocked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's gesture of converting his government residence in Patna to a COVID Care Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis. Writing on Twitter, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi questioned RJD on why Tejashwi's two sisters, who are doctors, had not served people during the pandemic period. Moreover, he contended that the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party would have taken permission from the state government before starting the hospital if it was seriously concerned about the welfare of the poor.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi noted, "A place does not become a hospital only by putting up beds in the absence of doctors, equipment and health workers". He added, "Instead of a government residence, Tejashwi Yadav should have converted one of the several illegally acquired houses in Patna into a COVID hospital where the poor can be treated for poor. Why didn't RJD open a hospital in 'Manjila Bhavan' gifted by Kanti Devi to Tejashwi Yadav in lieu of becoming a Minister or one of the 10 flats owned by Rabri Devi?"

Critical of the Nitish Kumar-led government's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly had recently sought permission so that MLAs can serve COVID-19 patients and their attendants by providing them relief materials, besides opening centres and community kitchens for them.  At present, there are 58,611 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 6,07,420 patients have recovered and 4143 fatalities have been recorded. While a total of 75,48,700 persons have been inoculated in Bihar till now, 17,11,788 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Here are the coronavirus-related restrictions in Bihar: 

  • The shops selling milk, vegetables, non-vegetarian items and other essential commodities will open from 6 am till 10 am in urban areas and from 8 am till 12 noon in rural areas
  • Offices related to judicial work will be run as per the guidelines issued by the Patna High Court Administration
  • Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in the public and private sector will continue to remain functional
  • Private vehicles carrying passengers from airports and railway stations are exempted
  • Public transport will have a limited occupancy of 50%
  • All educational institutions will remain closed
  • Wedding ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum of 20 persons and a DJ cannot be used
  • All restaurants and eateries will be closed for dine-in services. The takeaway option will available

First Published:
