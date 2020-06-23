BJP Rebuts Cong's Attack On Centre As A 'launchpad' For Rahul Gandhi's 'falling Career'

Responding to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party's repeated attack on Centre following the Indo-China violent standoff at the Galwan valley, BJP's Sambit Patra lashed out at the Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. The BJP's national spokesperson hit out at the Congress for repeatedly 'politicizing' the 'misfortunes' falling upon India. Patra also remarked that whenever the country faces a problem, Congress tries to make it 'a launchpad for the falling career of Rahul Gandhi.'

'Attempt to demoralize the army'

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Patra said, "Whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing is shameful. People are telling Sonia Gandhi that whenever there is a problematic situation that the country faces, the Congress party tries to make it a launchpad platform for the falling career of Rahul Gandhi, which is not right. The Cong party should not use the misfortunes falling on our country. All Indians are expressing their unity when the Army Chief is on his visit to Leh to boost the morale of the Indian Army, there is an attempt to demoralize the army at this hour."

Patra also criticised Sonia Gandhi for her statement on the COVID crisis. "Just the way you tried to demoralize the forces after the faceoff against China, your statement on Coronavirus is demoralizing the COVID warriors," he said. The ruling party's spokesperson asserted that there will be 'no comprise' when it comes to the national security of the country.

'Modi govt's wrong policies'

Addressing the Congress Working Committee earlier in the day, party interim chief Sonia Gandhi remarked that India has been hit by a 'terrible' economic crisis, pandemic of huge proportion and a 'full blown crisis' on borders with China. She attributed the cause of these problems to the 'mismanagement' of the PM Modi-led BJP government and its 'wrong policies.' Gandhi also reiterated the Congress party's support to the Indian Armed Forces.

Opening remarks of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at the CWC meeting. pic.twitter.com/6POFhlUvVt — Congress (@INCIndia) June 23, 2020

