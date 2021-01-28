BJP Rebuts Oppn's Call To Boycott President's Address, Lists Congress' Hypocritical Stance

Lashing out at the call to boycott President's Parliament address during the Budget Session, the BJP has called out the hypocrisy of the Opposition parties over the three farm laws and silence over the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day. While the Opposition-led by Congress stated that it would boycott the President's address due to the 'forceful' passing of the 3 contentious farm laws, the BJP highlighted that several parties were part of the debate on the bills when it was tabled in both the Houses of the Parliament. The saffron party has also smashed the Congress, AAP and NCP's Sharad Pawar for turning back on their words after having endorsed the three laws on previous occasions.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "This is the same Opposition that had been demanding for a Parliament session. It is your duty to participate in the President's address before commencement of the session. This is not the first time. Before this, when the NDA govt called for a special session to introduce the GST bill, the Congress had then said that they would boycott it... What will they boycott? The people of the nation have boycotted these Opposition parties. This shows that they have no faith in the Constitution, Parliament, the Supreme Court, the Army, the Prime Minister and the police as well."

'Did not even condemn the violence'

Calling out the Opposition's claims that three laws were passed through the Parliament arbitarily, Bhatia highlighted that Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had participated in the debate and Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee represented the TMC whereas other Opposition leaders had also expressed their views when the bills were tabled in Lok Sabha.

Moreover, he also slammed the Opposition leaders for not condemning the violence that broke out on the streets of Delhi on Republic Day. "The way the law and order was shattered to pieces on the occasion of Republic Day - a day when we adopted our Constitution. On that occasion, certain rioters who claimed to be farmers resorted to rioting, shed blood and insulted our tricolour but still the Congress and Mamata Banerjee did not even condemn the incidents. This is because they prioritise personal political interests over national interests," he added.

Opposition to boycott President's address

18 political parties led by the Congress are set to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address in the Parliament on 29 January, Ghulam Nabi Azad informed on Thursday. The senior Congress leader informed of the decision of 16 parties to jointly boycott the President's address citing the forceful passing of the farm laws without Opposition as the major reason. Apart from the controversial farm laws, Ghulam Nabi Azad also pointed at the economic situation of the country and the show-down between India and China as some of the other reasons for the Opposition to boycott the President's address.

