BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's GDP Jibe; 'UPA Followed Corruption, Nepotism & Policy Paralysis'

The politicking on India’s rapid economic growth in the first quarter of 2021-22 has grown wider, as BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Gas, Petrol Diesel’ GDP jibe. Bashing former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi in a similar fashion, Patra alleged that Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) followed the core agenda of 'CNP' describing it as "Corruption, Nepotism and Policy Paralysis".

Sambit Patra quips 'CNP' to hit back at Rahul Gandhi's 'GDP' jibe

Sambit Patra furthered his attack and asserted that Rahul Gandhi always spoke on issues he did not have any knowledge of, even this time he tried to speak on GDP, but failed as he has poor knowledge of the issue. While speaking to ANI, he said "Rahul Gandhi spoke about issues of which he didn't have a clear knowledge. He tried to redefine GDP in the wrong way. UPA Government followed CNP - Corruption, Nepotism & Policy Paralysis as their core agenda. They won't be able to understand the real meaning of GDP."

Hailing the PM Modi-led Centre and their decisive policies towards re-establishing the COVID battered economy, Patra added, "Only yesterday we had historic news, for FY 2021-22, the Q1 growth rate of GDP was out, and they were phenomenal, whooping 20.1 per cent...This bounce-back in the pandemic time was possible only because of the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Rahul Gandhi Takes 'G.D.P' Jibe At BJP

Patra’s ‘CNP’ jibe comes after Rahul Gandhi criticised the ruling NDA government, even as India performed remarkably in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022 economically. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday coined a new acronym for GDP as "Gas Diesel Petrol" and claimed the Centre has earned Rs 23 lakh crore from the hike in fuel price to date. He suggested that it is imperative for the government to come up with a 'new economic vision'.



Hitting out at the Centre over the hike in fuel prices, Gandhi said, "The Prime Minister says the GDP is rising. Then I realised what does he meant by GDP. Gas Diesel Petrol. In 2014, Narendra Modi Ji had said that the prices of petrol and diesel are rising. In 2014, Rs 410 was the price of the cylinder, when the UPA left office. Today it is Rs 885, a rise of 116 per cent. Petrol was Rs 71.5/litre in 2014 and today it's Rs 101/litre, a rise of 42 per cent. Diesel was priced at Rs 57/litre in 2014, it's Rs 88/litre today."



