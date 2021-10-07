BJP Reconstitutes 80-member National Executive; Varun Gandhi & Subramanian Swamy Dropped

In an organizational reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, BJP reconstituted the National Executive which has 80 members including PM Modi. A key deliberative body of the saffron party that meets to discuss important issues facing the government and shape the agenda, the National Executive has retained senior leaders such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. Moreover, it will have 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees.

Interestingly, Varun Gandhi, ex-Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy have been left out of this body. While Maneka Gandhi has been virtually sidelined after being left out of the new NDA government in 2019, Swamy has been at loggerheads with the BJP government over a number of issues. The Pilibhit MP too sparked a buzz recently by openly condemning the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur and demanding justice. The special invitees include Union MoS Education Annapurna Devi, Union Minister VK Singh, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, MLA Ashish Shelar and actor Khushbu Sundar.

Prominent new inductees:

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation Minister)

Smriti Irani (Union Women & Child Development Minister)

Bhagirathi Devi (Bihar MLA)

Nityanand Rai (Union MoS Home)

Saroj Pandey (Rajya Sabha MP)

Meenakshi Lekhi (Union MoS MEA & Culture)

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology)

Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi MP)

Parshottam Rupala (Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying)

Mansukh Mandaviya (Union Health Minister)

Bhupender Yadav (Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change)

Anurag Thakur (Union Minister for or I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports)

Pralhad Joshi (Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines)

V Muraleedharan (MoS MEA)

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Rajya Sabha MP)

Hardeep Singh Puri (Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas)

G Kishan Reddy (Union Minister for Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region)

Dinesh Trivedi (Former Union Minister)

Swapan Dasgupta (Rajya Sabha MP)

Notable exclusions:

Varun Gandhi (Pilibhit MP)

Maneka Gandhi (Former Union Minister)

Vinay Katiyar (Former MP)

Vijay Kumar Malhotra (LoP Uttar Pradesh Assembly)

Subramanian Swamy (Rajya Sabha MP)

Suresh Prabhu (Former Union Minister)

Kirit Somaiya (Former Lok Sabha MP)

Here is the full list of National Executive members: