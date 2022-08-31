BJP Refutes Horse-trading Charges As Hemant Soren's Sinking Ship Barely Stays Afloat

Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition has moved its MLAs to the neighbouring Congress-ruled state Chhattisgarh to ward off alleged “poaching attempts by the BJP”. However, the saffron camp has denied such allegations and has said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is unnecessarily accusing the party and is propagating "a false propaganda" against it.

"Jharkhand Chief Minister has been caught in the mining scam, so he is unnecessarily accusing us. We're not trying to poach their MLAs. It's false propaganda. They do theatrics to cover up their faults," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Soren's allegation of BJP poaching his MLAs.

Pertinently, soon after meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence, the UPA MLAs were seen leaving in buses for Ranchi airport.

CM Soren moves MLAs to Chhattisgarh

Amid the suspense over Soren’s future as the Chief Minister of the state, the ruling JMM believes that the BJP may attempt to "poach MLAs" in order to topple the government in the state, just like they did in the state of Maharashtra. Notably, the buzz around the fall of the Jharkhand government accelerated after BJP sought Soren’s disqualification as a MLA from the state Assembly in an office-of-profit case. Following this, the Election Commission also recommended the disqualification of Soren to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bai. However, the decision is yet to be made.

Notably, the ruling coalition has 51 MLAs in total in the 81-member Assembly. Soren's JMM is the largest party with 30 MLAs, while the Congress with 18 legislators. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have one each. However, according to sources, only 33 MLAs allegedly boarded the buses.

It is being speculated that if a few MLAs decided to switch sides, they might join BJP which has 26 legislators, along with its alliance partners All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) with two legislators and with other two legislators, and they could near the magic number 41- required to form the government in the state.

Image: PTI