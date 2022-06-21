BJP Refutes Role In Maha Rebellion; 'have Sent No Proposal For Govt Formation To Shinde'

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday issued the party's first response over the political crisis in the state, asserting that no proposal had been sent by disgruntled Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to the saffron party for government formation. So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde, Patil affirmed, however, he added that 'anything can happen in politics at anytime.'

"It is very early to comment on it. Yesterday, we got a message that a few Sena MLAs are not reachable. The CM had promised their MLAs that this is a temporary arrangement. CM was saying that we will be going with our natural partner. So every day their MLAs were asking-- when are we going to go with natural ally," said Chandrakant Patil.

He added, "Who told you that we got only votes of Eknath Shinde (in MLC elections). We have got many votes. It is their internal matter and very early speculation. Once there is a vaccum, we will give an alternative. It's too early to say anything. We're currently waiting and keeping an eye on the situation. Neither Eknath Shinde has sent a proposal to BJP for govt formation nor BJP has sent any proposal to him, however, anything can happen in politics at any time."

Taking a potshot at its former ally, the BJP leader jibed that the situation is a result of Shiv Sena's karma. "Your 22 MLAs voted for BJP, 35 people are with Eknath Shinde. Technically, govt is lacking a majority. Practically, it will take time. Many things will be cleared in 24 hours. But this is not a plan by BJP," he remarked.

Eknath Shinde removed as Sena's Legislative group leader

In the wake of the internal rebellion, Eknath Shinde has been removed as Shiv Sena's legislative group leader for the Maharashtra Assembly. The decision has been taken after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In place of Shinde, Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed as Sena's Legislative group leader of the Maharashtra assembly.

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. The high-octane developments come in the wake of Shinde leading a revolt against the state government with the backing of somewhere between 15-20 Shiv Sena MLAs. Of these, 11 legislators are already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat, while 9 are on their way to Surat, claim sources. Moreover, at least 5 Independents are said to have joined the rebel camp in Maharashtra, which has now swelled to 40 MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena will hold a strength show today at 4 PM at the Sena Bhavan. CM Uddhav Thackeray is likely to be present in Sena Bhavan along with all MLAs who were at the Varsha Bungalow for the meeting earlier today.