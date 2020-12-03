BJP Regrets Ex-ally Parkash Badal's Decision To Return Padma Award; Claims Cong Conspiracy

On Thursday, BJP slammed veteran SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal's decision to return the Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the "betrayal of farmers". Former MoS Vijay Sampla lamented that such a senior leader from Punjab had taken this position in the present circumstances. According to him, Badal should have instead advised his son Sukhbir- the current president of SAD to not fall into the trap of Congress and the Communist party.

To buttress his point, he indicated that the same parties were instrumental in the 'Award Wapsi' campaign launched during the first term of the Modi government. It is pertinent to note that Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet to protest against the passage of the three agrarian laws in Parliament. Subsequently, SAD severed ties with NDA.

BJP leader Vijay Sampla remarked, "This is very unfortunate. He is a very senior Punjab leader who served as the Punjab CM and overcame many challenges. At such a juncture, his stance is not admirable. In his letter, he has written that protesters are being branded as criminals. Who is doing this? Akali Dal is playing a big role in this. Instead of writing this letter, he should have advised Sukhbir Badal to adopt the correct stance. You fell into their trap. You know that this is a conspiracy by Congress and the Communist party. Even before this, a conspiracy in the form of 'Award Wapsi' was carried out. The same movement is being started in Punjab. It is unfortunate that politicians like Parkash Singh Badal got caught in the trap."

Opposition to farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. The protesting farmers have raised concerns about the future of the APMC and MSP. Currently, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions is underway at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

