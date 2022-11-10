BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates For Gujarat Polls; Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Bags Ticket

After the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had in attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP's National President JP Nadda, the party released its first list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday. In Gujarat, the elections to elect the Members of Legislative Assemblies for the 182 constituencies, will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the results will be announced on December 8. 4,90,89,765 are eligible to vote in the elections, at 7,881 polling stations set up across the state.

Pertinently, the list comes after a marathon of meetings this week. A day before the meeting of the CEC, a meet of the core group was held, which had in attendance Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP's state unit president CR Patil, and other senior leaders. A total of 160 candidates were announced which includes 13 SCs, 24 STs and 14 women. While Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will contest the election from Ghatlodia, ex-state Congress working president Hardik Patel has been given a ticket from Virangam. Moreover, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba shall contest from Jamnagar North.

Joint press conference by Shri @mansukhmandviya, Shri @byadavbjp and Shri @CRPaatil at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/QaPtPyOP7o — BJP (@BJP4India) November 10, 2022

BJP's list of candidates for the Gujarat elections: