BJP releases candidate list for 3 civic bodies

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) BJP on Friday released a list of 180 candidates for the election to three civic bodies in West Bengal to be held on January 22, party spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said.

The party fielded women candidates IN 14 of the 41 seats in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

The figure was 42 of the 106 wards of Asansol Municipal Corporation and in Chandannagar it gave tickets to nine women contestants out of the total 33, he said.

"We have tried to give more representation to women belonging to both general and SC categories in the muicipal corporation election," Bhattacharya said.

Debashis Jana, one time confidant of former mayor and ruling Trinamool Congress candidate Sabyasachi Dutta has been fielded by BJP in ward 31 of Bidhannagar Muninipal Corporation.

Dutta had defected to BJP but returned to TMC after losing to Sujit Bose, a member of the Mamata Banerjee's ministry, in the April-May West Bengal assembly poll.

In Asansol, Chaitali Tiwari, the daughter of TMC turncoat and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari Chaitali Tiwari has been fielded.

Jitendra Tiwari, former mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation, said if fair polls were held BJP will secure the Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Apart from the three municipal corporations, election in Siliguri Municipal Corporation will also be held on January 22, the State Election Commission had announced. PTI SUS KK KK KK

