BJP Releases Candidates' List For April 17 Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

After the Election Commission of India announced the by-election dates for 14 assemblies and 2 Lok Sabha seats in 12 states which includes Sahara (Bhilwara), Rajsamand, and Sujangarh (Churu) seats of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the BJP on March 25 announced its name of candidates going to bypolls in Rajasthan next month.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh released the candidate's list in New Delhi on Thursday for the Rajasthan bypolls. The BJP has fielded former minister Kiran Maheshwari’s daughter from Rajsamand assembly seat which is among the three assembly constituencies going to bypolls in Rajasthan next month.

The party declared Deepti Maheshwari, former MLA Ratanlal Jat and former minister Khemaram Meghwal as party candidates from Rajsamand, Sahara (Bhilwara) and Sujangarh (Churu) seats respectively.

Deepti Maheshwari is the daughter of Kiran Maheshwari who was the MLA from Rajsamand and died due to coronavirus infection in November last year.

It was the only seat, among the three seats, which was held by the BJP. The remaining two, Sahara and Sujangarh, were held by the ruling Congress.

Sahara and Sujangarh (SC) seats were represented by Congress MLAs Kailsh Trivedi and Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal respectively.

While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died of a brain stroke in November, Covid-19 claimed Kailash Trivedi’s life in October.

The polling will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm and counting will take place on May 2.

The filing of nomination is already going on and the last date for it is March 30, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

Apart from the BJP, five independent candidates have also filed nomination papers for the April 17 assembly bypolls in Rajasthan on March 25. Dinesh Kumar Sharma filed nominations in Sahara (Bhilwara), Mohan Lal, Giriraj Kumawat and Nerruram Kapri did it for Rajasamand seat and Trilokchand Meghwal for Sujangarh (Churu) seat.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: PTI/Representation Image)