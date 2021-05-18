BJP Releases Congress 'toolkit', Accuses It Of Using COVID-19 Pandemic To 'defame' PM Modi

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday came down heavily on the alleged Congress 'toolkit' doing rounds on social media, slamming the party for attempting to defame the PM and the Government of India amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

"The toolkit highlights how the Congress party wants to strengthen itself using the pandemic. It has exposed the intentions and its attempts to spread misinformation in the country," said Sambit Patra.

Reading the various columns listed under the toolkit, Sambit Patra alleged that Congress was attempting to tarnish PM Modi's image using various methods. "Use resources created on social media to question Modi’s incompetence from handles which look like Modi or BJP supporters. Roping in foreign publications is mentioned. This kind of a web is being spun. We are seeing this happen in international media. Now we know the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are behind it," he said.

"They are talking about magnifying the matter using images of dead bodies. My heart aches to see that the Congress is using the deceased for its toolkit. It is urging volunteers to use dependable words for Modi so that it becomes acceptable. Instead of fighting Corona, looking at ways to help patients, they are building a toolkit to demean the nation. They want 'Indian strain' to be used in articles. This has shown the true face of the Congress party. It is the same design that Rahul Gandhi follows to tweet," he added.

BJP shares Congress 'toolkit'

The BJP has alleged that Congress has released a 'Cornering Narendra Modi & BJP on COVID Mismangament'-- a toolkit to target the Centre as the nation reels with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the alleged toolkit, the Congress party has laid down a series of actions that should be taken by its party leaders, in tandem with certain media publications to 'corner the Modi government and various BJP governments in the country.'

The BJP has alleged that a special emphasis has been placed on media and international media coverage on 'super-spreader Kumbh mela.' "It is important to keep using the term ‘super spreader Kumbh’ to keep reminding. The people that it is the Hindu politics of BJP that is causing so much distress," the alleged report states.

The alleged report also focuses on mobilizing former civil servants to raise questions about PMCARES. Focusing on building a narrative that PM Modi is providing special treatment to Gujarat, has also been stated in the report, the BJP claims.

Moreover, a large part of the purported toolkit is focused on defaming the Central Vista project. "Brand the project as a ‘vanity project’ which has no public use but is only for Modi’s personal use. File a case against the project in Delhi High Court and seek a stay on the project. In panel discussions, call the project as ‘Modi’s personal house’," the alleged report by Congress states.

The alleged report has also asked workers to attack PM Modi's image globally and 'erode his popularity' through social media platforms, using dramatic images of the pandemic. "Use the phrase ‘Indian strain’ whenever talking of the new mutant. Social Media

volunteers may call it ‘Modi strain’."

The report also urges volunteers to use similar phrases for other Union Ministers such as ‘Missing’ Amit Shah, ‘Quarantined’ Jaishankar, ‘Sidelined’ Rajnath Singh, ‘Insensitive’ Nirmala Sitharaman. "Mobilize creative like-minded people in Bollywood for tweets, memes, comic videos, cartoons and other viral posts that target Modi," the report reads.

Congress denies toolkit

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress has strongly denied the toolkit calling it a 'fake and morphed document', alleging that it was an attempt by the BJP to discredit the work being done by the party.