BJP Releases List Of 16 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Polls; 6 From Uttar Pradesh

The BJP on Sunday announced 16 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to be held on June 10. The prominent candidates announced by the party include Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who will contest from Maharashtra and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is fielded from Karnataka. Meanwhile, six of the 16 candidates announced by the BJP are from Uttar Pradesh.

Former BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, who left his Gorakhpur Urban constituency for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest in the recently held assembly polls was named among the candidates. The BJP has also fielded former state unit chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, sitting Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar and Bauburam Nishad, the chairperson of the UP Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation from UP. The party has also fielded two women from the state.

Darshana Singh, who is a former state head of the party's women wing, and Sangeeta Yadav, former party MLA from Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur complete the list from UP. As for the rest of the 16-member list, the party announced the fielding of two candidates each from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Bihar. While Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, have one candidate each. Kavita Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, Ghanshyam Tiwari from Rajasthan, Kalpana Saini from Uttarakhand, Satish Chandra Dubey, and Shambhu Sharan Patel from Bihar populates the list.

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe missing from the list

Notably, Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, whose tenures are ending did not make it to the first list of candidates. BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam was also missing from the first list of candidates, while former MLA Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana made it. Meanwhile, Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde joins union minister Goyal as a candidate from Maharashtra, according to a BJP release. Actor-turned-politician Jaggesh will be the party's nominee from Karnataka alongside FM Sitharaman.

The elections are scheduled to be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states. The polls will fill seats, that have been vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. Parties have until May 31 to file nominations. It is pertinent to note that the BJP holds 23 of the 57 seats that are going to the polls, while the Congress holds eight.

