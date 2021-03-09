BJP Releases List Of Star Campaigners In Assam Ahead Of Polls; Check Full List Here

Ahead of the three-phased Assam Assembly elections scheduled to take place from March 27, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming polls. The star campaigners list consists of 20 ministers that include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, etc.

Here’s the list of star campaigners:

Narendra Modi (Prime Minister)

J.P Nadda (BJP National President)

Amit Shah (Union Home Minister)

Rajnath Singh (Union Home Minister)

Nitin Gadkari (Union Home Minister)

Narendra Sing Tamar (Union Home Minister)

Yogi Adityanath (CM. Uttar Pradesh)

Smriti Irani (Union Home Minister)

Arjun Munda (Union Home Minister)

Muktar Abbas Nakvi (Union Home Minister)

Dr. Jitendra Singh (Union Minister (MOS))

B.L- Santosh (National Gen Secy (Ore))

Anurag Singh Thakur (Union Minister (MOS))

Baijayant Jay Panda (National Vice President)

Dilip saikia (NationalGen secy, MP)

Shah Nawaz Hussain (Cabinet Minister. Govt of Bihar)

Poonam Mahajan (Member of Parliament)

Manoj Tiwari (Member of Parliament)

Ravi Kisan (Member of Parliament)

Locket Chettarji, MP(Member of Parliament)

AIUDF Announces First List Of 16 Candidates

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a major constituent of the Opposition Congress-led Grand Alliance, has released the first list of 16 candidates for the Assam assembly election. The AIUDF joined hands with the Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML, and the Anchalik Gana Morcha for the upcoming Assam polls.

Assam Election Date announced

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. The state's election shall be conducted in three phases and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam (3-phase election)

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) joining hands.

