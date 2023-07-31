BJP Releases National Office Bearers List; Anil Antony In, CT Ravi, Dilip Ghosh Dropped

The BJP ahead of the assembly polls in multiple states and 2024 Lok Sabha polls reconstituted the party’s team of national office bearers and released the list of new appointees on July 29. In the appointments and reshuffle, A K Antony’s son Anil Antony who recently joined the party has been named as national secretary, and Bandi Sanjay was appointed as the national general secretary. Moreover, CT Ravi who lost in the assembly polls, and West Bengal party leader Dilip Ghosh were dropped from the organisational posts. The states in which assembly elections are scheduled to be held in late 2023 and early 2024 include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

Radha Mohan Singh, former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, was also dropped as a party vice-president. Most of the office-bearers have been retained as vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries in the new list. The new list contains 13 vice presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of organisation, and 13 secretaries.

List with 13 VPs, 9 General Secretaries announced

Tarik Mansoor, an MLC from Uttar Pradesh and the former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, has been appointed as BJP vice-president. Lakshmikant Bajpai has also been included in the list of National General-Secretary. Meanwhile, the names of CT Ravi from Karnataka and Dilip Saikia from Assam have been removed as National General Secretaries. Rajesh Aggarwal has been made the Treasurer and Naresh Bansal posted as Assistant Treasurer.

In the meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda with the party’s national general secretaries, important issues including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NDA meeting, outreach strategies, and the electoral battles in five states were discussed. During the meeting, Nadda reviewed the party's "Maha Jan Shampark Abhiyan" (Mega Contact Campaign) and also asked for feedback. The discussion also included the blueprint for the party for the forthcoming polls in five states and the strategies to be adopted for the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi’s travel plans, leadership tour schedules discussed

A separate meeting was held with the party’s general secretaries on the travel plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the travel itinerary of some of the top leaders of the party. Additionally during the meeting, discussions were also held in connection to planning a meeting of the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The newly announced list of the BJP national office-bearers is as below:

National Vice President State Dr. Raman Singh, MLA Chhattisgarh Mrs. Vasundhara Raje, MLA Rajasthan Mr. Raghubar Das Jharkhand Mr. Saudan Singh Madhya Pradesh Shri Baijayant Panda Odisha Ms. Saroj Pandey, MP Chhattisgarh Mrs. Rekha Verma, MP Uttar Pradesh Mrs. D.K. Aruna Telangana Shri M. Chouba AO Nagaland Mr. Abdullah Kutty Kerala Shri Laxmikant Bajpai, MP UP Mrs. Lata Usendi Chhattisgarh Mr. Tariq Mansoor, MLC UP

National General Secretary Mr. Arun Singh, MP UP Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya MP Mr. Dushyant Kumar Gautam Delhi Mr. Tarun Chugh Punjab Shri Vinod Tawde Maharashtra Mr. Sunil Bansal Rajasthan Mr. Sanjay Bandi, MP Telangana Radha Mohan Agrawal, MP Uttar Pradesh

National General Secretary (Organization) Shri B.L. Santhosh

National Co-Organization General Secretary Mr. Shivprakash Lucknow

Mr. Omprakash Dhurve Madhya Pradesh

National Secretary Mrs. Vijaya Rahatkar Maharashtra Mr. Satya Kumar Andhra Pradesh Mr Arvind Menon Delhi Mrs. Pankaja Munde Maharashtra Dr. Narendra Singh Raina Punjab Mrs. (Dr.) Alka Gurjar Rajasthan Mr. Anupam Hazra West Bengal Ruturaj Sinha Bihar Mrs. Asha Lakra Jharkhand Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP Assam Shri Surendra Singh Nagar, MP UP Shri Anil Antony Kerala

Treasurer Mr. Rajesh Agarwal Uttar Pradesh