BJP Releases National Office Bearers List; Anil Antony In, CT Ravi, Dilip Ghosh Dropped

| Image: BJP - Twitter
The BJP ahead of the assembly polls in multiple states and 2024 Lok Sabha polls reconstituted the party’s team of national office bearers and released the list of new appointees on July 29. In the appointments and reshuffle, A K Antony’s son Anil Antony who recently joined the party has been named as national secretary, and Bandi Sanjay was appointed as the national general secretary. Moreover, CT Ravi who lost in the assembly polls, and West Bengal party leader Dilip Ghosh were dropped from the organisational posts. The states in which assembly elections are scheduled to be held in late 2023 and early 2024 include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.
Radha Mohan Singh, former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, was also dropped as a party vice-president. Most of the office-bearers have been retained as vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries in the new list. The new list contains 13 vice presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of organisation, and 13 secretaries.
Tarik Mansoor, an MLC from Uttar Pradesh and the former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, has been appointed as BJP vice-president. Lakshmikant Bajpai has also been included in the list of National General-Secretary. Meanwhile, the names of CT Ravi from Karnataka and Dilip Saikia from Assam have been removed as National General Secretaries. Rajesh Aggarwal has been made the Treasurer and Naresh Bansal posted as Assistant Treasurer.
In the meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda with the party’s national general secretaries, important issues including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NDA meeting, outreach strategies, and the electoral battles in five states were discussed. During the meeting, Nadda reviewed the party's "Maha Jan Shampark Abhiyan" (Mega Contact Campaign) and also asked for feedback. The discussion also included the blueprint for the party for the forthcoming polls in five states and the strategies to be adopted for the Lok Sabha polls.
A separate meeting was held with the party’s general secretaries on the travel plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the travel itinerary of some of the top leaders of the party. Additionally during the meeting, discussions were also held in connection to planning a meeting of the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The newly announced list of the BJP national office-bearers is as below:
|
National Vice President
|
State
|
Dr. Raman Singh, MLA
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Mrs. Vasundhara Raje, MLA
|
Rajasthan
|
Mr. Raghubar Das
|
Jharkhand
|
Mr. Saudan Singh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Shri Baijayant Panda
|
Odisha
|
Ms. Saroj Pandey, MP
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Mrs. Rekha Verma, MP
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mrs. D.K. Aruna
|
Telangana
|
Shri M. Chouba AO
|
Nagaland
|
Mr. Abdullah Kutty
|
Kerala
|
Shri Laxmikant Bajpai, MP
|
UP
|
Mrs. Lata Usendi
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Mr. Tariq Mansoor, MLC
|
UP
|
National General Secretary
|
Mr. Arun Singh, MP
|
UP
|
Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya
|
MP
|
Mr. Dushyant Kumar Gautam
|
Delhi
|
Mr. Tarun Chugh
|
Punjab
|
Shri Vinod Tawde
|
Maharashtra
|
Mr. Sunil Bansal
|
Rajasthan
|
Mr. Sanjay Bandi, MP
|
Telangana
|
Radha Mohan Agrawal, MP
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
National General Secretary (Organization)
|
Shri B.L. Santhosh
|
National Co-Organization General Secretary
|
Mr. Shivprakash
|
Lucknow
Mr. Omprakash Dhurve Madhya Pradesh
|
National Secretary
|
Mrs. Vijaya Rahatkar
|
Maharashtra
|
Mr. Satya Kumar
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Mr Arvind Menon
|
Delhi
|
Mrs. Pankaja Munde
|
Maharashtra
|
Dr. Narendra Singh Raina
|
Punjab
|
Mrs. (Dr.) Alka Gurjar
|
Rajasthan
|
Mr. Anupam Hazra
|
West Bengal
|
Ruturaj Sinha
|
Bihar
|
Mrs. Asha Lakra
|
Jharkhand
|
Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP
|
Assam
|
Shri Surendra Singh Nagar, MP
|
UP
|
Shri Anil Antony
|
Kerala
|
Treasurer
|
Mr. Rajesh Agarwal
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Co-Treasurer
|
Mr. Naresh Bansal
|
Uttarakhand
