BJP Releases National Office Bearers List; Anil Antony In, CT Ravi, Dilip Ghosh Dropped

The BJP ahead of the assembly polls in many states and 2024 LS polls, reconstituted the party’s team of national office bearers.

Abhishek Raval
The BJP ahead of the assembly polls in multiple states and 2024 Lok Sabha polls reconstituted the party’s team of national office bearers and released the list of new appointees on July 29. In the appointments and reshuffle, A K Antony’s son Anil Antony who recently joined the party has been named as national secretary, and Bandi Sanjay was appointed as the national general secretary. Moreover, CT Ravi who lost in the assembly polls, and West Bengal party leader Dilip Ghosh were dropped from the organisational posts. The states in which assembly elections are scheduled to be held in late 2023 and early 2024 include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.  

Radha Mohan Singh, former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, was also dropped as a party vice-president. Most of the office-bearers have been retained as vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries in the new list. The new list contains 13 vice presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of organisation, and 13 secretaries.

List with 13 VPs, 9 General Secretaries announced

Tarik Mansoor, an MLC from Uttar Pradesh and the former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, has been appointed as BJP vice-president. Lakshmikant Bajpai has also been included in the list of National General-Secretary. Meanwhile, the names of CT Ravi from Karnataka and Dilip Saikia from Assam have been removed as National General Secretaries. Rajesh Aggarwal has been made the Treasurer and Naresh Bansal posted as Assistant Treasurer.  

In the meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda with the party’s national general secretaries, important issues including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NDA meeting, outreach strategies, and the electoral battles in five states were discussed. During the meeting, Nadda reviewed the party's "Maha Jan Shampark Abhiyan" (Mega Contact Campaign) and also asked for feedback. The discussion also included the blueprint for the party for the forthcoming polls in five states and the strategies to be adopted for the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi’s travel plans, leadership tour schedules discussed

A separate meeting was held with the party’s general secretaries on the travel plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the travel itinerary of some of the top leaders of the party. Additionally during the meeting, discussions were also held in connection to planning a meeting of the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

The newly announced list of the BJP national office-bearers is as below: 

National Vice President

State

Dr. Raman Singh, MLA

Chhattisgarh

Mrs. Vasundhara Raje, MLA

Rajasthan

Mr. Raghubar Das            

Jharkhand

Mr. Saudan Singh          

Madhya Pradesh

Shri Baijayant Panda          

Odisha

Ms. Saroj Pandey, MP      

Chhattisgarh

Mrs. Rekha Verma, MP    

Uttar Pradesh

Mrs. D.K. Aruna                

Telangana   

Shri M. Chouba AO          

Nagaland 

Mr. Abdullah Kutty                

Kerala

Shri Laxmikant Bajpai, MP  

UP

Mrs. Lata Usendi                  

Chhattisgarh 

Mr. Tariq Mansoor, MLC      

UP

National General Secretary

  

Mr. Arun Singh, MP                

UP

Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya        

MP

Mr. Dushyant Kumar Gautam

Delhi

Mr. Tarun Chugh                    

Punjab

Shri Vinod Tawde                    

Maharashtra

Mr. Sunil Bansal                      

Rajasthan

Mr. Sanjay Bandi, MP            

Telangana

Radha Mohan Agrawal, MP    

Uttar Pradesh

National General Secretary (Organization)

  

Shri B.L. Santhosh

  

National Co-Organization General Secretary

  

Mr. Shivprakash

Lucknow

Mr. Omprakash Dhurve               Madhya Pradesh               

National Secretary

  

Mrs. Vijaya Rahatkar                  

Maharashtra

Mr. Satya Kumar                        

Andhra Pradesh

Mr Arvind Menon                        

Delhi

Mrs. Pankaja Munde                  

Maharashtra

Dr. Narendra Singh Raina          

Punjab

Mrs. (Dr.) Alka Gurjar                  

Rajasthan

Mr. Anupam Hazra                        

 West Bengal      

Ruturaj Sinha                              

Bihar 

Mrs. Asha Lakra                        

Jharkhand

Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP

Assam

Shri Surendra Singh Nagar, MP  

UP 

Shri Anil Antony                          

Kerala            
   

Treasurer

  

Mr. Rajesh Agarwal    

 Uttar Pradesh

Co-Treasurer

  

Mr. Naresh Bansal      

Uttarakhand

