BJP Releases New List Of Candidates For Assam, Kerala & Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

BJP Central Election Committee has finalized candidates for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly Election of Assam, Kerala, and TN

BJP

The list of BJP candidates for the elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu has been finalized by BJP Central Election Committee, as per the saffron party's official release. 

The press release reads, "The Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu."

Here's the latest list of BJP candidates for the assembly elections

Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2021

Vidhan Sabha Seat number and name: 

  • 24 - Gauripur

Candidate : Banendra Kr. Mushahari

Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2021

Vidhan Sabha Seat number and name:

  • 17 - Mananthavady (ST)

Candidate: Mukundan Palliyara

  • 116 - Karunagappally

Candidate: Bitty Sudheer

  • 124 - Kollam

Candidate: M. Sunil

  • 132 - Kazhakoottam

Candidate: Sobha Surendran

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election 2021

Vidhan Sabha Seat number and name: 

  • 56 - Thalli

Candidate: Dr. C. Nagesh Kumar

  • 108 - Udhagamandalam

Candidate:  Bhojarajan

  • 233 - Vilavancode

Candidate:  R. Jayaseelan

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a BJP CEC meet with the high command of the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to finalize the list of the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections across India. BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and top brass of the BJP including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Jitendra Singh, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others were also present in the meeting. The BJP had earlier announced the names of three candidates for the Assam polls and had released a list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The saffron party is hoping to win West Bengal, retain Assam and Tamil Nadu while making serious inroads in Kerala and Puducherry. 

