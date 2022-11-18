Dubbing AAP a 'thug party', BJP on Thursday released a fresh sting operation allegedly featuring senior leader Mukesh Goel seeking a bribe from a junior engineer. A 5-time municipal councillor who joined AAP from Congress on November 27 last year, Goel was appointed the party's in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and is contesting the MCD polls from Ward no.15 Adarsh Nagar. Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra urged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to sack Goel from the party in wake of this sting operation.

According to the saffron party, the video dates back to Diwali when Goel allegedly summoned the unnamed junior engineer for pressurising him to pay money to the tune of lakhs. While he was working in the City SP Zone, Sita Ram Bazar ward, he was transferred to the Shahdara Maintenance Department. The AAP leader, whom BJP claimed played a key role in the distribution of tickets for the MCD polls, is allegedly heard saying that the money is required to distribute over '150 gifts'.

Excerpts from the sting operation:

Mukesh Goel: What is the problem?

Junior Engineer: I am a public servant.

Mukesh Goel: I know how to teach a lesson to a public servant. You have spent three years in the City Zone on one or two occasions. I tried to call you before as well. Every time, he ducked out. Even today, you have come after the DC's message. You didn't come when I messaged you initially.

Junior Engineer: Tell me what my mistake is.

Mukesh Goel: If you want to become successful in the building department, hear me out. I am acquainted with the executive engineer of buildings. The person who was the JE at my time has become the AC Executive Engineer. I ensured that Mukesh Chandra's order was issued on the day of his retirement without the sign of the Additional Commissioner. This is a very small thing for me.

If there is someone senior to me, I sit at the Commissioner's table and say whether you will do something for me or just for yourself. Will you take all the stuff yourself or leave something for me? Please make my arrangements for Diwali...I have to distribute over 150 gifts. What will you contribute?

Junior Engineer: Show some kindness. There is nothing in my ward.

Mukesh Goel: I will do it, will tell the DC.

Junior Engineer: I will talk to him once.

Mukesh Goel: If the DC has sent you, he must have thought carefully. He must have mentioned something.

Junior Engineer: No.

Mukesh Goel: Will the DC tell you about this to your face? You should have some sense. Tell me what can you comfortably send.

Junior Engineer: Sir, I will send it on my own.

Mukesh Goel: I should come to know how much you are sending. You are the first JE I have seen who is talking like this. We don't talk to people like you. Mukesh Goel will bring 20,25,50. You only keep it.

Junior Engineer: So, what should I give?

Mukesh Goel: Give 25-50.

Junior Engineer: Sir, my ward is empty.

Mukesh Goel: You earn Rs.5-10 lakh from the market.

Junior Engineer: The police stopped all work for the sake of Dussehra Ramlila. I am thinking about how this Diwali will be celebrated. Nobody gives work on Diwali.

Mukesh Goel: You are a Pandit. We won't put a lot of burden on you. You give Rs. one.

Junior Engineer: No Sir, this will be wrong.

Mukesh Goel: If it is less than this, don't even come. Less than this is not my stand. I am not a person of 10,20, 50. Don't come to me otherwise.