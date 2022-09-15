Releasing a sting operation of Delhi liquor scam accused Amit Arora during a press conference on Thursday, BJP launched a no-holds-barred attack on AAP. In its FIR, the CBI alleged that Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited, is a close associate of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and is involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage accrued from liquor licensees to public servants. The video allegedly reveals details about how money allegedly exchanged hands and the key persons involved in formulating the liquor policy.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "He is talking about Brindco's Amandeep Dhal and Indospirit's Sameer Mahendru giving Rs.60 crore and Rs.100 crore each. Second, the company decides the commission between manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer. The commission of different retailers is decided as per different circumstances so that healthy business competition is maintained. But he is saying that for the first time, the commission was decided by the government. It decided the commission of the wholesaler. The input of money is more for the manufacturer."

In the sting shown during the presser, Amit Arora is heard claiming that the ill-gotten money was used in AAP's campaign for the Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa. He alleged, "If a person sells drugs also, he cannot earn so much. They may have invested Rs.10 crore but might have earned Rs.150 crore till now. It was not just a way to earn money. They gave Rs.100 crore in cash in advance. They used the Rs.100 crore in elections somewhere. They used it in Punjab and Goa."

Here is the sting operation video released by BJP:

केजरीवाल सरकार के शराब घोटाले के बारे में CBI के आरोपी नंबर 9 अमित अरोड़ा का सनसनीखेज खुलासा। केजरीवाल जी, AAP के भ्रष्टाचार की पोल खुल चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/SxnZiDmz60 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) September 15, 2022

What is the Delhi liquor scam?

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.