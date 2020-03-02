BJP Reminds Sena 'Cow Protection Scheme Launched Jointly By Sena-BJP'; Slams Revocation

Reminding its former ally - Shiv Sena, that the Govardhan Govansh Seva Kendra (GGSK) had been launched jointly by the Sena-BJP government, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, on Monday said that Sena had forgotten its tenure in government. Moreover, he added that the cabinet meeting in the Fadnavis government which was held every Tuesday had approved the scheme with the consent of all Sena ministers. The BJP-Sena fell out post-polls squabbling over CM post and cabinet sharing.

"Shiv Sena has forgotten that for five years BJP and Sena had run the government and every Tuesday there was a cabinet meeting. Shiv Sena's cabinet members were also present when the scheme was passed. So if now they are probing into these schemes, then they are questioning their own decisions. They should think about this," said Patil.

Earlier in the day, sources reported that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is likely to scrap the cow protection scheme - Govardhan Govansh Seva Kendra (GGSK) initiated by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led regime. As per the sources, Congress and NCP are against the allocation of funds towards the protection of cows. Moreover, this is being perceived as an anti-BJP move as most gaushala functionaries are allegedly from the RSS.

In 2015, the Devendra Fadnavis government had imposed a ban on sale and consumption of beef, making it punishable by a 5-year jail term and a fine of Rs. 10,000. Thereafter, the GGSK scheme was launched in 2017 with an aim to set up permanent shelters in 34 districts for aged and unproductive cattle which the farmer could not afford to look after. The Maharashtra government made a one-time grant of Rs.1 crore to every gaushala in the state barring for Mumbai and its suburbs in 2018-19, with an aim to expand to the taluka level with the same budgetary allocation in the next year.

Since taking oath as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has been accused by the opposition of reversing key decisions of the previous government. The MVA government has not renewed Fadnavis' pet project - Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan which lapsed in December 2019. The project along with several other Fadnavis government projects like Mumbai Metro 3 car shed, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to name a few are currently under probe. Recently, the MVA government passed a bill reversing the direct election process for the post of Sarpanch and is probing into introducing a 5% Muslim quota too.