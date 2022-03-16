BJP Renews Demand For Nawab Malik's Resignation After Bombay HC Rejects Min's Bail Plea

After the Bombay High Court rejected Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's bail plea on Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis renewed the demand for his resignation. Speaking to the media, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly asserted that the court had upheld the legitimacy of the ED's action against Malik. Moreover, he contended that the state government will be perceived as buckling under terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's pressure if it doesn't sack the NCP leader from the Council of Ministers.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Till yesterday, you were saying in the Assembly that a plea regarding Nawab Malik is pending before the High Court. Today, the honourable High Court has given its verdict and held that the ED's action is appropriate. When will the government take the resignation of Minister Nawab Malik who did money laundering in connivance with Bomb blast convict and Dawood's man Sardar Shah Wali Khan, Dawood's other man Salim Patel and metamorphized into terror funding? If his resignation is not taken, it will be clear that this government is working under Dawood's pressure."

In its order, the division bench of the HC comprising Justices Prasanna Varale and SM Modak observed, "In the present case, there is no dispute on the factual aspect that custody order is passed by the competent Court of jurisdiction, i.e the Special Court and secondly, merely because the order is against the Petitioner, it cannot be termed as patently illegal or suffers from non-application of mind. In our opinion, this twin test is duly applied in the present matter". At the same time, the bench clarified that it has not recorded any findings on the evidence collected by the ED at this stage.

Nawab Malik's arrest

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the ED which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members.

As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody. Most importantly, it held that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. While his ED remand was initially extended to March 7, Malik was sent to judicial custody till March 21.