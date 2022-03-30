'BJP Report On Birbhum Violence Will Interfere With CBI Probe': Mamata Banerjee Cries Foul

Disapproving the BJP fact-finding team's report on the Birbhum violence, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee contended that it will weaken and interfere with the CBI probe. BJP has been up in arms against the TMC government after 6 women and 2 children were charred to death by miscreants in the Bogtai village on the outskirts of Rampurhat in the Birbhum district hours after the murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh. Earlier in the day, the committee comprising 4 former IPS officers and West Bengal BJP chief submitted the report to party president JP Nadda which concluded that the law and order machinery in the state has collapsed.

BJP's fact-finding report

In its report, the BJP team alleged that the mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership. "The carnage in Bagtui village is the outcome of state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax,cut-money, tollbazi and also the rivalry among its illegal beneficiaries," the committee concluded. Moreover, it highlighted that the timely intervention of the SDPO and Inspector of Police in ensuring fire tenders reach the place could have saved precious lives.

The report added, "Local residents have deserted their homes fearing threat to their lives and property. It is recommended that the NHRC, National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Women and Child Rights to visit Bagtui village and instill confidence-building measures for early return of people to their respective homes in the village. We strongly recommend that the All India Service Officers serving in West Bengal be made to realize their constitutional obligations and the Centre should strongly caution them."

The Birbhum violence probe

The state government set up a three-member SIT headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the Birbhum violence. Later, the post-mortem report revealed that the victims of the Birbhum violence including women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. On March 25, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe this case and asked the SIT to stop its investigation. So far, over 22 persons including local TMC leader Anarul Hossain have been arrested in connection with this matter.