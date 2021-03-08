BJP Resolves To Form Government In Jammu & Kashmir In Next Assembly Elections

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday adopted a resolution to form the next government in the Union Territory on its own whenever the Assembly elections are held. Taking a dig at the opposition parties, the political body also resolved to adhere to positive politics and expose the negative politics of its counterparts, who allegedly exploited the people by making false and anti-national remarks.

Elaborating on the same, the party's J&K unit president Ravinder Raina said, "We resolve to strengthen the party in the Union Territory so that the next government and the Chief Minister is from BJP."

The statement comes at the end of its two-day working committee meeting. Throwing light on the measures decide upon, he stated, "For fulling this goal, we will go from home to home and take our activities to the grassroots level."

DDC Polls

In October 2020, the Union Government amended the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 to introduce a provision to hold direct elections to the District Development Councils (DDC). The DDC replaced district development boards that functioned as official bodies to the government.

The election to the DDC attracted nationwide attention as it was the first-ever political exercise since the special status of J&K was scrapped. In the elections that were held in eight phases, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration emerged as the single-largest coalition in the first-ever District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir and first political activity in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party. While it has performed well in the Jammu region, three of its top candidates - Er. Aijaz Hussain, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, and Mina Lateef won in the Kashmir valley. BJP won 74 seats, the Gupkar alliance won 112 seats. The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) put up a dismal performance by bagging 12 seats.

