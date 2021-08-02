Last Updated:

BJP Responds To Abhishek Banerjee's Convoy Attack Allegations, Holds TMC Responsible

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee shared a video of the alleged attack on his convoy and hit out at state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers during his visit to Agartala, Tripura. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee shared a video of the alleged attack on his convoy and hit out at state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Banerjee's claims have triggered yet another war of words between the TMC and the BJP. The saffron party in its response has hit back at Abhishek Banerjee.  

BJP hits back at TMC over Abhishek Banerjee's claims

Issuing a response on Twitter, the saffron party's West Bengal unit stated that similar incidents are a 'routine affair' in West Bengal for many opposition leaders. Moreover, it instead claimed that the Trinamool Congress itself had sent violent party cadres to Tripura. It also added that the people of West Bengal will do the same with TMC leaders in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee alleges attack on the convoy 

In the video shared by Banerjee, BJP's workers can be seen waving the saffron party's flags and raising slogans. In addition, heavy police deployment can also be seen as the TMC leader's convoy was passing on the streets in Agartala. However, one man can be seen coming ahead and hitting the windshield of the car with a stick. Banerjee's claims come after poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team were detained in Agartala. The TMC had cried foul that its leaders were not allowed to interact with the I-PAC team. 

I-PAC team detained

Earlier on Wednesday, the I-PAC team comprising of  23 members were detained at the Agartala airport by Tripura police citing COVID violations. The team had come for its political assessment ahead of the state polls in 2023. However, the team were detained and summoned by the police on August 1 and 3 after a case was filed against them under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 51(b) of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA). Following this, Abhishek Banerjee, along with TMC MP Derek O' Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar decided to visit the state to take stock of the situation. 

