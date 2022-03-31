BJP Responds To Arvind Kejriwal's 'hooliganism' Jibe; 'He Made A Career Out Of Protesting'

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for staging protests outside his residence, BJP hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, stating that Kejriwal, who made a career out of protesting, is behaving like an insolent kid because someone else can play the game better than him.

The BJP's youth wing staged demonstrations outside Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday in protest against his remarks on The Kashmir Files film. During the demonstration, some property was also damaged.

"Kejriwal, who made a career out of protesting and picketing, is behaving like an insolent kid, just because someone else can play the game better than him. Despite all the paid propaganda, soft interviews, he isn’t able to shrug the tag of being a genocide denier, hence wailing," BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter.

If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

If the country's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out a wrong message and the country cannot progress in such a scenario, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, a day after BJP's youth wing members allegedly vandalised property outside his residence.

"Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the country is. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress through such hooliganism. If the biggest party of the country, which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think that this is the right way (to deal with anything)," he said at an event.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had lashed out at the saffron party, alleging that it was a "conspiracy to kill" Delhi CM as the saffron party is unable to defeat AAP in elections.

However, the BJP has accused Aam Aadmi Party of scripting a drama and playing the "victim card" following the public outrage against Arvind Kejriwal's remarks "mocking" Kashmir pandits.

As things stand, eight arrests have been made by Delhi Police in connection with alleged vandalism at Kejriwal's residence. AAP MLA Saurab Bharadwaj has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged incident.