Cong's 'Ravan Ki Aulad' In-Parl attack Triggers BJP Fury, Party Raises 'nakli' Gandhis

After Congress party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made a 'Ravan Ki Aulad' on Tuesday, the BJP raised its objection and claimed itself to be the real follower of Gandhi, hitting out at 'fake followers' like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's vehement attack, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the people of the BJP were real 'Bhakts' of Mahatma Gandhi.

" We, the people of Bharatiya Janata Party, are the real bhakts. We are the real followers of Mahatma Gandhi. These people are the followers of 'nakli' Gandhi like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Ravan Ki Aulad' remark

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had slammed BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde for making an irresponsible remark against Mahatma Gandhi and also called the BJP MP 'Ravan Ki Aulad.'

While addressing the Lok Sabha Chowdhury said, "How can they utter such words for a man who not only greatly contributed towards the freedom struggle, but also spread the message of peace and non-violence in the entire world. Those who call Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha to be a drama are 'Ravan Ki Aulad' (Ravan's child)."

BJP's 'Gandhi' insult

The face-off between Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the BJP comes after BJP MP Anant Hegde attacked Mahatma Gandhi by calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama" and also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India. While addressing a public event in Bengaluru, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said the entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British". "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he said.

The senior BJP leader also termed Mahatma Gandhi's hunger strikes and satyagraha a "drama". "People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha," he said. "Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde said in his concluding statement.

