BJP Hits Back At Telangana CM KCR's 'bogus' Remark On Centre's Stimulus Package

BJP leader NV Subhash on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks in which he had termed the Centre's Rs 20-lakh crore special economic package as "bogus". Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday lambasted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like "beggars" and imposing "laughable" conditions for increasing borrowing limits under the FRBM Act.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that the chief minister is trying to cash in on the Centre's package and it will not be allowed.

"Telangana Chief Minister's remarks on Rs 20-lakh crore package stating it as bogus must be condemned. What appears is that the Chief Minister wants cash to drop from heaven. No government at the Centre will do that. The chief minister is trying to cash in on the Centre's package and it will not be allowed," Subhash told ANI.

He also slammed Rao over his remarks in which he accused the Centre of treating states as "beggars". Subhash said KCR is making people "beggars by not providing them succour" in the difficulties posed by coronavirus crisis.

"KCR is creating hype about his government's functioning but, in fact, the state is reeling under severe crisis in sectors like agriculture. Moreover, KCR is imposing on framers to grow particular crops or else Rythu Bandhu Scheme will be stopped. He should see the reality and stop criticizing the Centre by hiding his administrative failures," he said.

Telangana CM Rao fumes over the Stimulus package

Citing international journals as having commented whether the Union Finance Ministers aim was to revive the GDP or to reach the Rs 20 lakh crore number (the stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi), CM Rao said.

"This is a very cruel package. It is fully in a feudal policy and dictatorial attitude. We fully condemn this. This is not what we asked for,'' Rao, who had supported several measures taken by the Centre so far in the fight against coronavirus, said.

At a time when the finances of state governments were paralysed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state governments wanted funds to reach them so that they can help the people in different forms, he said. When we asked for it, you treat states like beggars, what did the Centre do? Is this the way reforms are implemented in India, he told reporters after a cabinet meeting. For example, two per cent increase under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act (about Rs 20,000 crore in Telangana) has been given.

BJP retaliates back