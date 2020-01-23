BJP's Anil Vij Slams Owaisi Jr's 'my Ancestors' Comment, Says 'attempt To Divide Country'

On Thursday, BJP Haryana Minister Anil Vij responded to the communal comments made by AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi saying that while Owaisi's ancestors' might have built the Taj Mahal, but, his ancestors' fought for the country's independence. His comment comes against the backdrop of Akbaruddin Owaisi's provocative speech that he delivered while addressing a public rally ahead of municipal elections in Telangana. Junior Owaisi at that rally said that Muslims ruled the country for 800 years, the proof of which was the multiple Muslim monuments in the country like the Jama Masjid, Lal Qila, etc. His communal comment was an attack on the BJP-led Centre, saying that 'those' who want to check their 'documents' regarding citizenship should first check the multiple Muslim 'monuments' in the country.

Responding to this, Anil Vij stated that the fact that these monuments were there's was because his ancestors had fought for the country's independence. He also stated that this was a blatant attempt to provoke the country's minorities. Yesterday, National Spokesperson of the BJP Sambit Patra had also lashed out at the AIMIM leader saying that his comments were made to divide the country on communal lines. He also went on to calling his brother and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi "a new Jinnah".

'Made by my ancestors'

Akbaruddin Owaisi while speaking at a rally had said, “Muslims had ruled India for over 800 years. There were signs of Muslim kingdoms in every part of the country, which is proof that India belongs to me (Muslims). The Muslim rulers had made several monuments in the country including Char Minar, Jama Masjid, and even Lal Qila where India’s prime minister hoist's the country’s flag on Independence Day. If you want to see my papers, look at Char Minar which was made by my (Muslims’) ancestors, not yours.”

