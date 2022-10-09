BJP Responds To Owaisi's Ire On Tipu Express Renaming; 'No Intention To Erase His Legacy'

'BJP does not want to erase the legacy of Tipu Sultan', Amit Malviya, the in-charge of the saffron party's Information & Technology Department said on October 9.

The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had attacked the BJP for the name change of the 'Tipu Express' to 'Wodeyar Express', saying that the party was 'irked' by the Mysuru ruler for he waged three wars against the British- 'their masters'. Owaisi credited the ruler for 'scaring' the Britishers while alive, and the British slaves even now.

BJP 'does not want to erase legacy of Tipu Sultan'

Sharing Owaisi's tweet, Malviya made clear that, "There was no intention of 'erasing the legacy of Tipu Sultan'." The BJP IT Department in-charge asserted that the Mysuru king 'was no freedom fighter', and accused him of taking the help of the French, who were 'no less colonial than the British'.

"Mysore would have become a French colony, like Puducherry, if Tipu had won. He invited Zaman Shah from Afghanistan to invade India and establish an Islamic Caliphate…wrote to Napolean to invade India and ensured French victory against the British. How are these the traits of a 'freedom fighter'?" he said.

BJP doesn’t want to erase the legacy of Tipu. On the contrary, we want his true legacy to be known to the people.



Tipu was a barbarian, who inflicted untold miseries on the Kodavas in Coorg, the Syrian Christians in Mangalore, the Catholics, the Konkanis, the Nairs of Malabar… https://t.co/TjSMFrkh4A — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

'Tipu Express' renamed to 'Wodeyar Express'

The Railway's decision to change the name of the 'Tipu Express' train came after Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's request to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in July this year. The BJP MP had also written a letter to the Union minister, highlighting the contributions of the Wodeyar dynasty, had requested that T.No.12614113 super fast daily express between Mysore-Bengaluru City-Mysore be renamed 'Wodeyar'.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, Simha said, "Good news for Friday! Now instead of Tipu Express "Wodeyar Express" will serve you!! Mysore-Talaguppa train will be "Kuvempu Express"!!! Thank you Ashwini Vaishnav Ji and Prahlad Joshi for supporting this effort sir!"