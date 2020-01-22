BJP Responds To Owaisi's 'Lal Mirchi' Jibe On Halwa Ceremony, Says 'Used To Red Chillis'

Reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's jibe at the pre-budget Halwa ceremony, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday, said that the BJP was used to Lal Mirch (red pepper). Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi took a dig at the BJP for its "name changing spree", asking if BJP would change the name of 'Halwa ceremony' as Halwa was an Arabic word. The Hyderabad MP added that he is not 'halwa' and called himself "red chilli".

Responding to Owaisi, Tiwari said, "BJP is used to Lal Mirchi." Addressing a public rally in Karimnagar ahead of Municipal corporation elections, Owaisi had said,"You know how the process of making the budget starts? By making 'Halwa'. Now I want to ask the BJP people, dear, what is the origin of this work? It's an Arabic word. It is neither a Hindi word nor an Urdu word. So will you start people talking in Arabic now? Will you change its name too?"

Kicking off the countdown to the Union Budget on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur participated in the 'Halwa ceremony' on Monday. Held at the Finance Ministry in the North Block, the ceremony marks the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21. Following this ceremony, officials are locked in the North Block, cut off from the outside world and are let out only before the actual presentation begins in the Parliament.

The country is gearing for the Union budget which has been promised to be 'pro-people', heavy investment in areas like infrastructure, renewable, railways, agriculture, irrigation, mobility, health, water, and digital sector to be presented on February 1. Amid the heavy backlash felt by the government from Opposition and the public for the dip in GDP to 4.5% in the last quarter, the Centre aims to boost demand and revive the economy- introducing tax cuts and tapping the Central Bank RBI for an interim dividend to meet its expenditure commitments amid severe revenue shortfall, as per reports. Currently, the Indian economy is witnessing the slowest growth in almost seven years of 4.5% and is expected to fall next quarter before reviving to 4.6% in 2021.

