BJP Retorts At Sanjay Raut's 'Centre Using Agencies' Claim; MoS Home Says 'ED Doing Job'

As the Opposition continues to rush to defend Sanjay Raut after he was arrested by the ED last night in the Patra Chawl land scam case, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni hit out at the Shiv Sena MP and said that the way Sanjay Raut is behaving shows 'he's a culprit'.

"Everyone knows what Sanjay Raut is saying and the truth is coming forward. The ED is doing its investigation, but the way he is behaving and saying about not leaving Shiv Sena, it shows that he is the culprit", he said adding that investigation in the matter has been going on for a long time and the agencies are doing their duty.

The MoS Home also claimed that the ED has seized over 1 lakh crore of property in different cases in the last few years.

On the other hand, BJP leader and Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil also slammed the Shiv Sena for claiming that the BJP is using investigative agencies against the opposition. He said that every scheme by BJP has reached the people and they don't need the agencies to work.

The Union Minister further referred to Sanjay Raut and said that he does not need to get afraid if he has not done anything wrong. Asserting that the Enforcement Directorate is doing its work and there is no need to politicise the matter, Patil further said that BJP works for the people and its schemes have reached people.

ED arrests Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl land scam case

Earlier on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the Mumbai residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection to its probe in the Patra Chawl scam case after hours of searches. He was detained by the ED and put under arrest late at night.

While the ED has claimed that Sanjay Raut failed to appear before the agency for questioning after being summoned twice, the Shiv Sena MP alleged that he was being targeted by the Centre for weakening the party. Notably, the ED questioned Sanjay Raut for around six hours until midnight and also seized cash Rs.11.50 lakhs from his house.

Raut is likely to be produced in the PMLA court on Monday afternoon.



