In a stern response to Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s remarks countering alleged ‘Hindi imposition,’ state BJP on Friday reminded Congress leader of the time when his party’s leader had proposed to make Hindi a ‘Rajbhasha’ (Official Language) twelve years ago.

Sharing a video of Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram making an appeal to the then Vice President to institute Hindi as the country’s official language and the language of the whole country, BJP launched fresh salvos against Siddaramaiah.

'Would you dare question P Chidambaram?'

They further challenged the Congress leader, if he would dare to question P Chidamabaram on the same or would he call him a traitor for the speech he made in 2010 on the occasion of the Hindi Diwas. This came after Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah took strong objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on using Hindi as a medium of communication.

Dear @siddaramaiah,



Please watch this video by your Party leader @PChidambaram_IN on Hindi Diwas in 2010.



He has appealed to make "Rajabhaasha" Hindi to be made into the National Language.



Will you question him and call him a Betrayer? Do you have the guts Mr Tipu Ramaiah? pic.twitter.com/GSY2lNkXE6 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 8, 2022

Siddaramaiah opposes Amit Shah over alleged Hindi imposition

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah denied accepting Hindi as a national language and stressed that it will not be allowed to be one. The Congress leader further accused the Centre of forcing states to adopt Hind as a medium of communication, underscoring that India should stand for ‘cooperative federalism than coercive federalism.’ The Karnataka leader further recalled the failure of attempts in the past to impose Hindi upon non-Hindi speaking states.

In a Twitter thread, Siddaramaiah said, "As a Kannadiga, I take strong offence to @HMOIndia@AmitShah's comment on Official language & medium of communication. Hindi is not our National Language & we will never let it be."

As a Kannadiga, I take strong offence to @HMOIndia @AmitShah's comment on Official language & medium of communication.



Hindi is not our National Language & we will never let it to be.#IndiaAgainstHindiImposition — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 8, 2022

The Congress leader also accused Home Minister Amit Shah of going against his home state, Gujarat and his native language - Gujarati.

He said, "It is disgraceful on the part of Amit Shah to betray his mother State Gujarat & mother-tongue Gujarati for Hindi for his political agenda. I wonder how a person who betrays his motherland can ever work in the interest of India. Amit Shah's roots are from where Gandhi was born, but behaving like Savarkar. Gandhi advocated linguistic diversity, while Savarkar used Hindi to help British 'Divide & Rule'."

His comments were based on Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements on developing Hindi as a national language. Earlier on April 7th, Amit Shah, while presiding over the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, categorically said, "Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages," according to a press statement by PIB.