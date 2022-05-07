Congress was left red-faced on Saturday as BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video of Rahul Gandhi asking his colleagues what to speak in the Telangana farmers' rally. The video showed Gandhi sitting with Telangana Congress leaders including state unit chief Revanth Reddy before the public meeting and even questioned them about the 'main theme' of the event. After noticing that someone is recording a video of this conversation, the Wayanad MP is heard telling him to stop doing so.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "What is the main theme today? What exactly should I speak? Shut the camera." Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya slammed his "exaggerated sense of entitlement". According to Malviya, the ex-Congress President's lack of awareness was a result of his frequent foreign trips.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, क्या बोलना है! 🤦‍♂️



This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing…



Such exaggerated sense of entitlement.

Rahul Gandhi's Telangana visit

The fissures between TRS and Congress have deepened especially with 12 out of 18 MLAs belonging to the Sonia Gandhi-led party in Telangana defecting to the ruling party in the last 4 years. At present, Congress has 6 MLAs in the 120-member Telangana Assembly. In order to rejuvenate the party's cadre ahead of the Assembly polls due next year, Rahul Gandhi embarked on a two-day visit to the state a day earlier. Addressing the 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha' in Warangal, he alleged that K Chandrashekar Rao was acting like a 'king' instead of a CM.

Rahul Gandhi announced, "No farmer of Telangana needs to worry. When Congress forms a government here, loans up to Rs.2 lakh will be waived off and you will start getting the correct MSP (Minimum Support Price). You don't have to wait for a long time. Do not be scared. Congress will do it in a matter of a few months. These are not hollow words. This is the first step to fulfilling the dream of Telangana. Without helping and securing farmers, the dream of Telangana cannot be fulfilled."