BJP-RSS Coordination Meeting To Be Held In Jammu And Kashmir For Coming Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted gears and is all busy preparing for the upcoming elections in various states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In connection with this, the BJP is scheduled to hold a coordination meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday. The meeting, which aimed at strengthening the party in the state, will be presided over by RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal.

Meeting is aimed at discussing strategies to strengthen party and organisation

Sources in the state BJP unit informed Republic that the primary agenda of the meeting is to discuss strategies to strengthen the party in preparation for the upcoming local bodies polls and the Parliament elections next year. This coordination effort aims to streamline the party's approach and consolidate support in the region for the forthcoming electoral challenges.

A senior BJP leader told Republic that the meeting will take place at around 2.30 PM on Sunday at the party’s headquarters in Jammu, wherein all the senior leaders of the BJP and the RSS have been asked to remain present. “The main discussion will be around the prevailing scenario in the Union Territory and to strengthen both the party and the organisation in the UT."

"The meeting is crucial as it is focused on coordination between the organisation and the party. All the issues related to the party and the organisation, including preparations for the upcoming elections will be discussed during the meeting,” he said.