'BJP, RSS Leaders On PFI Radar': MP Minister Makes Big Claim; Questions Rahul's Silence

Hours after 'Operation Octopus' was carried out to conduct raids against Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders for their alleged anti-national activities, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh in an exclusive interview to Republic TV claimed that the BJP and RSS leaders were on the radar of PFI. He further accused Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, of supporting the organisation that has been accused of allegedly carrying out anti-national activities.

Speaking to Republic TV, Singh said, "As per the investigation, it was revealed that these arrested PFI leaders were involved in carrying out anti-national and terror-related activities. They were dreaming of trying to make India an Islamic State. After the investigation, it was also revealed that these PFI leaders were also being funded from either outside the country or via hawala transactions."

"The investigation also revealed that many several BJP and RSS leaders were on the radar of PFI. In fact, the hurling of a petrol bomb at the RSS office in Kerala's Kannur district is evidence of the same," the BJP leader said, adding, "Some of the political parties in the country are also supporting these PFI leaders. Why Rahul Gandhi, who talks about 'Bharat Jodo', is silent over the issue? Congress and other political parties, who work on the criteria of appeasement politics, are supporting anti-national activities of PFI."

Claiming that PFI also has various groups in the country, Singh added, "They (PFI) had networks in nearly 15 states in the country. They also had various groups running with different names so that if any action against PFI takes place they can continue with their work."

Crackdown on PFI codenamed 'Operation Octopus'

Republic TV on Saturday learnt that the nationwide crackdown on the PFI was codenamed 'Operation Octopus'. According to the sources, it was reported that the operation took months of planning and coordination as multiple agencies including the NIA, ED, IB, CRPF and 15 state agencies were involved.

A multi-agency control room was set up in Delhi, while thousands of security personnel were involved in the operation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly provided overall guidance whereas National Security Advisor Ajit Doval supervised the crackdown.